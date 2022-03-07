The West Michigan and Coastal conferences released their respective all-conference teams recently with Ludington and Mason County Central each having a member of their respective teams honored.
Ludington’s Heidi Faust earned first team all-Coastal Conference as she had the fourth-best average in the conference with a 140.
Mason County Central’s Haley Story earned first team all-West Michigan Conference with a third-best average in the conference with a 157.
Each conference named a first and second team for the boys and girls. The all-conference listings were determined by individual average. The top seven bowlers in the Coastal Conference were on the first team with another seven on the second team. The top five bowlers in the West Michigan Conference were on the first team with another five on the second team.
Coastal Conference girls
First team all-conference: Fremont — Sophia Romine. Kent City — Madilyn Brake, Peyton Brake, Abby Pecynski. Ludington — Heidi Faust. Orchard View — Skyler Rowell, Nariyanah Watson.
Second team all-conference: Fremont — Makayla Johnson. Holton — Katie Peterson, Emma Lee Fox. Kent City — Carissa McCullough. Orchard View: Emma Peklar, Lacey Clafi, Zariah Burt.
West Michigan Conference girls
First team all-conference: Mason County Central — Haley Story. Oakridge — Kira Twinning. Ravenna — Emily Linck. Whitehall — Karlie VanDuinen, Vanessa Hirigami.
Second team all-conference: Montague — Kylie Sheffer. Ravenna — Liberty Willick, Mae Mabrito, Kendra Denhof. Whitehall — Ava Garcia, Felicity Dingman.
Coastal Conference boys
First team all-conference: Kent City — Denver Golden, Jud Weber, Webb Longcore, Cory Pecynske. Orchard View — Konner Maus, Jeremy Broughton, Trent Beerman.
Second team all-conference: Fremont — Gabe VanVleet. Holton — Tuff Scott, Chase Albright. Orchard View — Korbin TenBrink, River Creed. Western Michigan Christian — Travis Snyder.
West Michigan Conference boys
First team all-conference: Montague — Kaden Miller. Oakridge — Chris Swarts. Ravenna — Dylan Gordon. Whitehall — Gabe Ganos, Charlie Glamzi.
Second team all-conference: Montague — Ian Degan. Oakridge — Kyle Weaver, J. Lynn Cerchiori. Whitehall — Sebastian Workman, Avery Gabriel.