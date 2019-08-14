CLEVELAND — Ludington natives Sarah Cooper and Kathy Calabretta competed in the USA National Olympic and Sprint distance Triathlon Championships in Cleveland last weekend, and Calabretta won her third national title.

Calabretta competed in the sprint distance and successfully defended her gold medal, winning the 70-74 age group with a time of 1:40:35.

She is a three-time national champion, and she qualified to represent Team USA at the International Triathlon Union’s Grand Final later in August in Lucerne, Switzerland.

She also will be able to reprint Team USA at the 2020 ITU Grand Final in Edmonton, Canada.

Calabretta was the 2015 world champion when Chicago hosted the ITU Grand Final.

Cooper qualified for the national competition for the first time, and she competed in the Olympic distances — 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike and 10-kilometer run.

Cooper finished the event in 2:45:58.

Both athletes are members of the Ludington Triathlon Club.