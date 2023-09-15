MANISTEE — After rallying to win the second set and take a late lead in the fourth, Manistee Catholic’s young and still maturing girls volleyball team couldn’t hold it and lost to Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday in Manistee.
The Sabers, who have only a varsity team and suit up a seventh grader and an eighth grader, proved to be a pesky out for the Cougars who have only two freshmen on an older and more experienced team.
Manistee Catholic trailed, 9-13, in the first set before pulling to within three, 11-14. But the Cougars pushed on through for a 19-25 win.
But then the Sabers set the Cougars back on their heels in the second set, showing their resilience again after falling behind by six points, 4-10.
It was tied twice, 23-23 and 24-24, before the Sabers triggered a wild celebration when then outscored the Cougars, 3-1, to win the set, 27-25.
Scoring was just as close in the final two sets, but the Sabers fell in each, 19-25 and 20-25.
“Their team morale was just flat even though we were leading the fourth set,” said Manistee Catholic head coach Sasha Szymanski. “In the end it affected us.
“We have to work through that. We have to find a common ground with our team. There’s definitely things have to work on, but they played hard through the rallies.”
Rianna Lieffers led the way for the Sabers with 11 service points and two aces, 55 sets with nine assists and 13 digs followed by Brenna Johnson with 10 service points and three aces, 12 attacks with three kills and 17 digs.
Also, Regan Lieffers contributed nine service points with three aces, 29 attacks with eight kills, nine digs and four blocks. Raylynn Swihart (seventh grader) had six service points and one ace, nine attacks and 17 digs.
Maddie Gunia added four service points with two aces, 30 attacks with 10 kills and five digs while Leia Gilliland had four service points with one ace, nine attacks with two kills and seven digs.
“We are a very young team, and there is a lot of growth that needs to be done,” Szymanski said. “We have plenty of time left in the season to grow as a team.
“They’ve shown a lot of improvement since the beginning of the season. I feel that they are going to push through.”