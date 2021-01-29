SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s Jay Danielson signed his letter of intent on Thursday to sign for NAIA Judson University in Elgin, Illinois, to run cross country and track.
Danielson, a four-year runner for the Spartans, had Rochester College also recruiting him, but after his on-campus visit to Judson, he felt Judson was the best fit for him.
“Everything just seemed perfect to me there. It’s a nice, small campus and after talking with all the coaches, I felt it was the right fit for me,” he said.
This season though, Danielson got off to a less than stellar start to his own admission.
It wasn’t until halfway through the year when he was able to find his groove again and cap off his final year with a personal best at the regional meet.
“I’m not sure what was going on. I just wasn’t doing as well as I know I could’ve been. I felt sort of stuck. Something clicked for me, and I had that determination again to run as fast as I knew I could.”
Even with the early season struggles, MCC cross country head coach Ed Sanders knew Danielson would be able to break out of it.
“Jay’s been running since the sixth grade on our middle school team,” said Sanders. “I’ve always seen the passion that he’s had for running, and those are the types of kids you want on your team.”
Danielson isn’t done running for the Spartans though as he will finish out his career at MCC for the track team in the spring and is looking forward to getting back on the track after not running last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s cancellation of spring sports.
“It’s going to be different for sure. I’m not sure what to expect after missing nearly two years of track,” he said. “It’s going to be a big change getting back into that track mindset and improving on my times from two years ago.”
Danielson plans on studying computer science when he enrolls at Judson in the fall.