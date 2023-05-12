To those who are learning about plant diversity in the woodlands around them, the common name “wild ginger” invariably catches their attention and curiosity. This low colony-forming plant is a member of the birthwort family (Aristolochiaceae) that inhabits rich, moist deciduous forests and floodplain terraces.
Wild ginger (Asarum canadense) is a rather peculiar spring ephemeral wildflower. Each plant bears one or two kidney to heart-shaped leaves that are fuzzy and long-stalked. The single flower is purplishbrown to maroon in color, is three-lobed and long-pointed, and lies close to the ground. In fact, they are so low as to be partially buried under dead leaves from the forest canopy. Since the “flower” has no petals, the colorful portion is actually leaf-like sepals that are far more attractive than usual. Here in Mason County, they bloom in early May.
Unlike the vast majority of wildflowers, the subtle-colored and hidden flowers of wild ginger are pollinated by flies.
This is typical of dull reddish-brown flowers elsewhere in the plant kingdom. For example, pawpaw tree flowers have a faint odor of rotting meat — thus the attraction to flies.
Even more remarkable is the fact that the seeds of wild ginger are dispersed by ants that carry them below ground.
The ants do this since the seeds partly resemble ant eggs due to a fleshy appendage along the edge of each seed. By “burying the seeds,” this promotes a higher germination rate and thus colonies of wild ginger often cover vast areas in ideal habitats. Additionally, plants have underground stems called rhizomes that facilitate rapid growing colonies.
If the above characters are not impressive enough, the bruised leaves, stems, and especially the roots, smell and taste much like the true ginger of commerce (a tropical plant) used as a popular spice for centuries.
As you might expect, wild ginger has been extensively used as a medicinal plant in North American by the early European colonists that learned about its useful properties from Native Americans.
According to Flora of North America (Volume 3, 1997), “Native Americans used Asarum canadense medicinally to treat flux, poor digestion, swollen breasts, coughs and colds, typhus and scarlet fever, nerves, sore throats, cramps, heaves, earaches, headaches, convulsions, asthma, tuberculosis, urinary disorders, and venereal disease; as a stimulant, a seasoning, and a charm; to strengthen other herbal concoctions and heighten appetite.”
And there are other more amusing uses for wild ginger that include: a disinfectant hand or face wash for ghost contamination; a pediatric aid when babies cry until they hold their breath; as a psychological aid to prevent bad dreams caused by the dead; as a stimulant used for laziness; a veterinary aid with whiskey given to horses that are sick from not being used; and as medicine to detect or protect people from witchcraft (Native American Medicinal Plants, by Daniel E. Moerman, Timber Press, 2009).
Certainly, wild ginger has evoked far more medicinal uses than most wildflowers, which is understandable for a plant of great potency despite its modest stature in our lowland forests.
Those seeking an attractive native ground cover cannot find a better candidate than our wild ginger. Be aware, however, that you may get more than expected when that small patch expands into an ever-expanding carpet.