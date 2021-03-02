PENTWATER — Pentwater's girls basketball team hosted Holton Monday night in a non-conference matchup with the Red Devils coming away the victor, 47-32.
The Falcons trailed, 11-5, after the first and went into the half trailing, 20-12.
Holton's lead grew to double digits after three quarters, outscoring the Falcons, 12-9, as they led by 11 after three, and held on for the win in the fourth.
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with nine points and 12 rebounds while Jocelyn Richison added seven and Haidyn Adams chipped in with six.
Richison and Kenney were active on the defensive end of the floor, coming away with six and five steals a piece.