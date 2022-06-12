HOLTON — Pentwater’s season came to a close with a 6-3 loss to Lake Leelanau St. Mary in Saturday’s MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinal, but coach Steve Rossiter may question what could have been after a controversial call that ended a momentous first inning.
As the visiting team, the Falcons began the day at the plate and found themselves with the bases loaded in the first inning. With two outs, Mackenna Hasil stepped up to bat. Hasil took her stance, loaded up and knocked in what appeared to be two runs.
Fans cheered as runners crossed the plate, but joy turned to frustration as umpires conversed before calling the inning to an end with the scoreboard reading only 1-0. The second Falcon to cross the plate was called out for not touching the plate.
“Unfortunately that set a bad tone to start,” Rossiter said. “You sit there and think, ‘OK, we just went up 2-0 and we still have outs to give and we’ve got potential to get a couple more’ and then a call like that comes back.”
“As a coach it really just sits in the back of your head and you really start hoping that it doesn’t come back to haunt us. I don’t know if it did set a negative tone or precedent but it definitely didn’t give us that fire that we normally have.”
Nevertheless, the Falcons (19-4) grabbed their gloves and took the field, with star pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney in the circle.
Kenney struck out the first batter she faced, something that was a normal sight as she struck out 13 on the day. Then St. Mary came alive, recording four hits and bagging two runs before exiting the opening inning with a 2-1 lead.
Scoring was hard to come by through the next four frames, with each team recording just one run to keep St. Mary at a 3-2 lead heading into the sixth. More drama unfolded for Pentwater there, as Hasil attempted to take home plate after a wild pitch hit the backstop. Hasil made it about three-quarters of the way to the plate before deciding to turn back. She was caught in a rundown and tagged out.
St. Mary responded by promptly adding three runs to take a 6-3 lead, a score that would stand through the final inning.
Kenney had two hits, including a double, and scored twice in the game, and Crysta Cluchey, Maren Martinsen and Charlie Swanger had one hit each. Both Sayles sisters, Marissa and Mandi, drew two walks. Kenney was charged with three earned runs and walked three, allowing six hits to go with her 13 strikeouts.
The Falcons had a historic season, including a district title over #3 Holton, with a group of girls that Rossiter won’t soon forget.
“I’m really proud of these girls and the effort they put in this year,” Rossiter said before pausing a moment, overcome with emotion. “We’ve been doing this for six years and we started getting beat up by everybody. There wasn’t a team in the conference we could do anything against. The effort these seniors have put in, some have been with me for five years, they put in the extra work and it shows through how much they’ve grown.”