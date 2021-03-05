BEAR LAKE — A strong defensive performance Thursday night, led by seven steals from Dawn Jackomino, helped Mason County Eastern top Bear Lake on the road, 26-17.
"It was a slow-moving game and shots were not falling for us," said head coach Jake Smith. "We applied some ball pressure to get them to quicken their pace and that led to a few steals."
The Cardinals (5-6, 4-2 WMD) jumped out to a 10-4 lead after the first and went into the halftime break with an 18-8 lead.
The Lakers (2-6, 1-5 WMD) didn't bow down however, as they outscored the Cardinals 7-3 in the third quarter to cut the lead to just six heading into the final stanza.
Eastern held strong though in the fourth, allowing just two Laker points and securing the victory.
Corinna Hernandez led the Cardinals with 11 points and five rebounds while Jacomino also snagged five boards.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (26)
L.Howe 1 1-4 3, H. Howe 2 1-4 6, Smith 0 0-2 0, Hernandez 4 1-2 11, Tyndall 2 2-2 6. Totals: 9 5-14 26.
BEAR LAKE (17)
Nelso 1 0-0 2, Leffew 1 0-0 2, Swanson 1 1-2 3, Merrill 1 0-0 2, Sexton 4 0-4 8. Totals: 8 1-6 17.
MC Eastern;10;8;3;5;—;26
Bear Lake;4;4;7;2;—;17
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3); Hernandez 2, H. Howe. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 9, Bear Lake 13. Fouled out—none.