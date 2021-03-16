CUSTER — Mason County Eastern faltered late as the boys basketball team to Manistee Catholic Monday night, 42-40, in a non-conference game in Custer.
Eastern trailed, 10-9, after one with the Sabers taking a 23-17 lead into the half.
The Cardinals came out firing in the third, notching the game back up after the third at 33 apiece.
A low scoring fourth saw the Sabers have the two-point advantage as they came away with the victory.
Eli and Clay Shoup led the Cardinals (3-11) with 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Darin Stever chipped in with seven.
Eli Shoup was also the leading rebounder with 12.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (42)
Barnett 3 3-3 10, Hallead 2 0-0 5, Pierce 1 3-5 5, McLinden 3 0-2 6, Johnson 5 2-3 16. Totals: 14 8-13 42.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (40)
C. Shoup 5 0-0 11, Stever 2 2-2 7, Hays 1 0-0 2, Crawford 2 0-0 6, E. Shoup 7 0-0 14. Totals: 17 2-2 40.
MC Eastern;9;8;16;7;—;40
Manistee Catholic;10;13;10;9;—;42
3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (6): Johnson 4, Hallead, Barnett. Mason County Eastern (4): Crawford 2, C. Shoup, Stever. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 4, Mason County Eastern 12.