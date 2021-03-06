CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's slow start set it back as the boys basketball team fell to Manton Friday night, 65-29.
The Rangers led, 14-3, after one quarter and took a 25-point lead into the half, leading 39-14.
The Cardinals' offense sputtered in the third, scoring just two points as they trailed 56-16 heading into the fourth.
Eastern outscored the Rangers, 13-7, in the fourth but wasn't enough as Manton ran away with the win.
Darin Stever led the Cardinals with 10 points with Eli Shoup adding seven points and six rebounds.
MANTON (65)
Moore 8 0-0 18, Schmidt 2 01 4, McKernan 1 0-0 3, Morrow 2 0-0 5, Ruppert 3 2-2 8, Hudson 1 0-0 2, Puffer 7 0-0 19, Patrick 1 0-0 2, Salani 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 2-3 65.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (29)
C. Shoup 2 0-2 4, Stever 3 1-2 10, Crawford 1 0-0 3, Troust 2 0-0 5, E. Shoup 3 1-2 7. Totals: 11 2-6 29.
Manton;14;23;17;7;—;65
MC Eastern;3;11;2;13;—;29
3-point goals—Manton (9): Puffer 5, Moore 2, McKernan, Morrow. Mason County Eastern (5): Stever 3, Crawford, Troust. Total fouls—Manton 8, Mason County Eastern 6.