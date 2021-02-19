PENTWATER — Balanced scoring early helped get Mason County Eastern out to an early lead as they never looked back, taking down Pentwater on their home floor, 48-19.
Cardinals head coach Jake Smith said after their win Thursday night that the defensive pressure is what helped his team get out to an early lead.
“I’ve been telling them that you don’t have to force the steal all of the time and you can just force them to make a mistake. Because either way it’s getting it back to our offense and I like that for us.”
A 1-3-1 zone defense from Mason County Eastern gave Pentwater fits in the first quarter, as it resulted in nine turnovers and transition opportunities for the Cardinals.
Eastern took advantage of those opportunities as they jumped out to an early six point lead.
The Falcons’ offense was able to get some shots to fall, with Grace Powers and Mikaylyn Kenney each connecting from deep.
That was all the Falcons offense could get in the first, as the Cardinals’ balanced offensive attack closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 17-6 lead in the second quarter.
Eastern kept that momentum from the end of the first and carried it into the second, scoring eight points in the first four minutes to extend its lead to 18 points.
While the turnovers were down in the quarter, the scoring stayed cold for the Falcons as they didn’t score until the three-minute mark of the second with a free throw from Audrey Kieda.
Both teams finished the quarter going cold from the field, with a free throw from Kenney was the only scoring in the final three minutes of play of the half. The Cardinals took a 23-8 lead into the break.
With the offense struggling in the first half, Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said that missing two starters these last two games has slowed them down a bit.
“Not having two other creators out there with Mikaylyn has slowed our offense down these last couple of games. We have a good supporting cast around them, so when they come back it’ll be crucial to get them back into what we were doing the first week of the season.”
After not causing many turnovers in the second quarter, the Cardinals came out of the halftime break pressuring the ball handler, which helped lead to three Falcon turnovers in the first minute of the half.
These turnovers helped Eastern get out on a 9-2 run with seven of those points coming from Hillary Howe, increasing the Cardinals’ lead to 22 midway through the third.
It was Lydia Howe this time scoring for the Cardinals to close the quarter, as she went on a personal 5-0 run to give Eastern a 37-11 lead with one quarter to play.
The Cardinals were able to outscore the Falcons in the fourth, 11-6, to run away with their second victory of the season.
Lucia Huarte and Anna Tyndall led the Cardinals with 13 and 12 points each while Lydia and Hillary Howe chipped in with 11 and nine respectively.
The Falcons were led by Lizzy Arnouts and Kenney with four points.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (48)
L. Howe 5 0-1 11, H. Howe 4 1-4 9, Huarte 6 1-4 13, Blais 0 0-2 0, Hernandez 1 0-2 3, Tyndall 5 2-2 12. Totals: 21 4-15 48.
PENTWATER (19)
Arnouts 2 0-4 4, Kieda 0 1-2 1, Murphy 1 1-4 3, Kenney 1 1-4 4, Powers 1 0-0 3, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Hasil 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 3-14 19.
MC Eastern;17;6;14;11;--;48
Pentwater;6;2;5;6;--;19
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Hernandez, L. Howe. Pentwater (2): Kenney, Powers. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 10, Pentwater 10. JV score—Mason County Eastern 33, Pentwater 20. MCE scorers—Wing 13, Codman 8, Alvesteffer 6, Lundstrom 4, Harry 2. Pentwater scorers—Sayles 6, Schaefer 5, Hasil 2, Green 2, Kieda 2, Powers 2, Payne 1.