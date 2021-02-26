CUSTER — Defense was key for Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team Thursday night as it topped Western Michigan D League rival Manistee Catholic, 39-33.
Cardinals head coach Jake Smith was pleased with the way his team’s defense stepped up in the closing minutes.
“I thought we were strong down in the paint a majority of the night,” said Smith. “Our guards had active hands on the perimeter and tipped a lot of passes. That helped get our offense going.”
The Sabers (2-4, 2-3 WMD) started the game scoring on their first two possessions, but both offenses were relatively cold in the early goings, as a Lydia Howe layup was the only bucket scored for the Cardinals in the opening five minutes.
Eastern (3-4, 3-2 WMD) found its stride at the end of the quarter, ending the period on a 10-4 run to take a 12-8 lead into the second quarter.
MCE came out of the quarter break attacking the basket, and while the layups weren’t going down, the free throws they got were, as they stretched their lead out to seven points early in the second.
Catholic broke out of their cold spell for a 4-0 run midway through the quarter, but a three from Hillary Howe broke that run and got the Eastern lead back up to six with just under two minutes remaining.
Neither team was able to score in the final two minutes as the Cardinals held onto a 20-14 lead as they headed into the locker room for the half.
Baskets on their first two possessions of the half brought the Sabers within one of the Cardinals early into the third.
The Cardinals were able to manufacture good looks within their offense the opening two minutes but didn’t get their first basket until a layup from Lucia Huarte-Hilgado at the 5:35 mark snap their cold spell.
That sparked a 6-0 run for the Cardinals, giving them a seven-point lead, but the Sabers fought back to make it a one point game with a minute left in the quarter.
The two teams traded a bucket each in the final minute of the third, with the Cardinals taking a 28-27 lead into the final stanza.
A foul on the Cardinals in the opening seconds of the quarter sent Manistee Catholic’s Ashley VanAelst to the line as the Sabers snagged their first lead since it was 4-2 early in the game.
Eastern didn’t take long to grab the lead back, with Lydia Howe coming down and hitting a shot from the right wing to regain a one point advantage.
With the Cardinals leading by six with 2:36 remaining in regulation, the Sabers were able to cut that lead in half with 1:52 to play.
Once again, the Cardinals responded after the Sabers tried to inch closer, with Corinna Hernandez knocked down a three from the left wing to get the lead back up to six with under a minute to play.
Catholic was unable to convert on their final few offensive possessions, as Eastern held on for the win.
Sabers head coach Todd Erickson thought that turnovers really swung the game in the second half towards the Cardinals.
“We were able to force 10 in the first half and got them going a bit quicker. They only had four in the second half so not getting those extra possessions and shots set us back a little,” Erickson said.
Hernandez led the Cardinals with 13 points with Hillary and Lydia Howe chipping in with seven each.
Leah Stickney was the Sabers leading scorer with 11 points with VanAelst adding nine and Kaylyn Johnson putting up seven points to go along with 13 rebounds.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC CENTRAL (33)
Stickney 4 2-2 11, Kidd 2 0-0 4, Miller 0 2-6 2, VanAelst 3 2-5 9, Johnson 3 1-3 7. Totals: 12 7-16 33.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (39)
L. Howe 2 2-6 7, H. Howe 3 1-2 7, Huarte-Hilgado 2 0-2 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, Blais 0 0-2 0, Hernandez 5 0-0 13, Tyndall 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 3-12 39.
Manistee Catholic;8;6;13;6;—;33
MC Eastern;12;8;8;11;—;39
Three-point goals—Manistee Catholic Central (2): Stickney, VanAelst. Mason County Eastern (4): Hernandez 3, L. Howe. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic Central 14, Mason County Eastern 12. JV score—Mason County Eastern 36, Manistee Catholic Central 19. Mason County Eastern scorers: Codman 15, Wing 8, Alvesteffer 5, Mickevich 4, Lundstrom 2, Tyler 2.