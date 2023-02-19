GRAYLING — Eight area wrestlers are headed to Ford Field in two weeks in the hunt for an individual wrestling championship after Saturday’s MHSAA Division 3 regional hosted in Grayling.

Hart saw two of its wrestlers finish as regional runners-up with four others qualifying for state by finishing fourth or better. Mason County Central had two of its wrestlers, Hunter Sanford and Zane McCabe also take third to punch their ticket for Detroit.

“We wrestled really well today and the most important thing is to qualify,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “We accomplished that and now it is time to fine tune as much as possible in preparing for the last tournament of the season.

“You always want to be at your best when you get to the finals.”

Hart’s Trayce Tate finished as the runner-up at 132 pounds. Tate (26-3), a senior, won a decision against Kingsford’s Cameron Dundas, and then took a decision against Kingsford’s Jon Pearson to earn a berth in the championship match. However, he did not wrestle the title match because of injury as Remus Chippewa Hills junior Tyler Geer took the title.

Joining Tate as a runner-up was Hart senior Zane Thomas (39-8) at 175 pounds. Thomas pinned Ishpeming Westwood’s Byron Tossava in the quarterfinals and then earned a decision against Kingsford’s Josh Peterson. In the final, Tawas’ Luke Martin defeated Thomas by pin.

Central’s Sanford (46-8) finished third at 113 pounds. The Spartans sophomore began the day with a pin in the quarterfinals, but then lost by major decision to Gladstone junior Drew Hansen in the semifinals. Sanford rebounded with a pin of Clare’s Ryan Moreno and then won an 8-2 decision against Beaverton’s Landon Terrell.

“Hunter defeated Landon Terrell of Beaverton, 8-2, in his final match to take third,” Trim said. “He beat us last week so it was good to get a win back over this wrestler.”

Central’s McCabe also finished third at 126 pounds. The junior (49-4) started with a major decision against Gladstone’s Adam Belanger, but then was pinned by eventual champion Gavyn Merchant of Kingsford in the semifinals. McCabe regrouped for a 8-5 decision against Hart junior Austin Martinez (22-8). McCabe took third on a major decision against Standish-Sterling’s Laiken Reeves.

“Zane defeated Laiken Reeves of Standish-Sterling in his final match of the day by major decision, 12-0. Both boys are wrestling really well and will be dangerous to anyone who draws them at the state tournament,” Trim said.

Martinez started with a loss by decision to Kalkaska’s Diego Buyze-Prieto, but then defeated Cheboygan’s Chase Swanson before losing to McCabe to finish his season.

Hart senior Gueillermo Ortega (33-9) took third place at 150 pounds. Ortega began his day with a pin against West Branch Ogemaw Heights’ Torey Walters, but then lost a decision to Remus Chippewa Hills’ Jon Koepf. Ortega rebounded with a pin of Gladstone’s Trevor Thorbahn and Big Rapids’ Brody Sleeper to finish third.

Hart sophomore Alex Hicks (43-8) was another third-place finisher at 157 pounds. He lost a decision to eventual champion Xander Kartes of West Branch Ogemaw Heights in the opener, but then rebounded with a win via a bye, a decision against Kingsley’s Isaiah Cosgrove and a pin against Midland Bullock Creek’s Nick Schneider.

Hart freshman Halen Boos (34-20) finished fourth at 120 pounds to earn his spot at the state tournament. Boos started the day by defeating Gladstone sophomore Conner Britton by a 7-5 decision in the quarterfinal. He then fell to eventual champion Brett Rott of Big Rapids in the semifinals. In consolation bracket, Boos pinned Kingsford’s Tegan Ray. In the third place match, Adrionn Lucas of Remus Chippewa Hills scored a pin of Boos.

Junior Josue Salgado Velazquez (37-11) of Hart finished fourth at 144 pounds. Salgado Velazquez pinned Lake City’s Tyler Brown to start his day, but he lost a decision to Gladstone’s Austin Solis, who eventually won the title. Salgado Velazquez won a decision against Remus Chippewa Hills’ Tyler Saxton to earn a berth in the third place match where he lost a decision to Shepherd’s Maddox Cline.

Wrapping up their seasons at the regional were Mason County Central sophomore Colter Kirchner (37-14) along with Hart’s junior Adrian Tice (31-11) at 215 pounds, senior Bryce Jorissen (33-14) at 138 pounds