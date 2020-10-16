Mason County Eastern’s boys team had eight runners named to the all-conference teams for the Western Michigan D League.
The Cardinals’ Nathan Wing, Eli Shoup and Mateo Barnett all were named to the first team while Eastern’s Neal Stewart, Henry Hybza, Raul Cuate-Hernandez, Clayton Shoup and Peter Hybza were named to the second team.
Eastern’s Olivia Wing and Sydney Gage each were named to the first team while Amelia Malburg and Kennady Tyler were named to the second team.
Pentwater’s Abie VanDuinen earned second team all-Western Michigan D League.
Walkerville’s Alex Sheehy was named to the boys’ first team and the Wildcats’ Julie Sheehy was named to the girls’ first team.