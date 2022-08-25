PENTWATER — Pentwater’s cross country teams return several runners from last year’s team, raising the hopes and expectations for the program.
But not only do the Falcons have a large number of returning runners, there are several new faces that gives Pentwater a shot at competing as a team.
“I am really looking forward to the season as we have a lot of returning talent from last year,” said longtime Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “We are returning nine from last season including four from the girls team and five from the boys team.
“In addition, we have five freshmen on the team who have been running cross country since they were in sixth grade. Ten of the 16 athletes on the varsity roster are juniors and seniors. So, we have a lot of experience we are bringing into this season.”
The Falcons return a pair of state qualifiers from last season in Abie VanDuinen and Mitchel Daniels to thie team.
“Both of these boys had a lot of success in the distance events this spring during the track season,” Fatura said. “I am hoping the energy and excitement will continue into the start of the cross season as well.”
Also returning is Anna VanDuinen.
“I am excited to see her hard work pay off,” she said.
The Falcons bring in several freshmen — Ben Merten, Bode Powell, Logan Fatura, Wyatt Roberts and Lauren Davis — who should assist in making Pentwater very competitive.
“Lauren and Wyatt participated in many varsity meets last year, so they are bringing more experience than some of the others,” Erika Fatura said. “In general, they are a hard-working bunch and will enjoy the varsity level competition.”
The Falcons also added Mikey Carlson to the team.
Pentwater began the season Wednesday at Hesperia’s Baker Woods Invitational with the girls team finishing second to Mason County Eastern. The teams run at Benzie Central’s Pete Moss Invitational today before taking a break until Wednesday, Sept. 7, for the first Western Michigan D League Jamboree, hosted by Marion.