Pentwater’s track team brings back almost everyone from last season’s team, so the Falcons are in line for a strong season.
“Almost,” to be fair, is a loaded word. One of the two graduation departures is Khole Hofmann, who was all-state three times in 2021 and is the school record holder in both the long jump and 300-meter hurdles. By himself, Hofmann put the Falcons in 13th place in last season’s state meet. Ethan Wilkinson also graduated and was a consistent scorer in hurdles, relays and high jump.
That said, with many regional medalists back, hopes are very high in Pentwater. Only one other athlete did not return to this year’s team.
“I am really proud of that and it shows this team has a strong buy-in and is dedicated to the sport,” Falcons’ coach Erika Fatura said.
Pentwater’s most decorated returnee is Jocelyn Richison, who holds the girls school record in the 300 hurdles and was a state qualifier in the event last season as well as in 2019 as an eighth-grader. After finishing just one spot off of the podium in 2021, her motivations appear obvious.
The Falcon boys have Jack Stoneman, a state qualifier in shot put, back this season. Stoneman is shooting to get on the podium in the finals this time around. Mitchel Daniels and Abie VanDuinen also return after impressive cross-country seasons and should anchor the Falcons’ distance running.
On top of the returning athletes, the Falcons have 16 new team members, for a total of 31 — 19 boys and 12 girls. That’s over one-third of the school’s enrollment.
“I am very excited to have such a big team and add so many athletes,” Fatura said. “It is really too early to know yet where everyone will fall, but there is a lot of potential in our team for sure.”
By manpower alone, the Falcons should be a contender in the Western Michigan D League. Fatura said the team hasn’t yet figured out how best to deploy its athletes, but she’s excited for the possibilities.
“It is early and already there is so much energy around our season,” Fatura said. “I have kids working hard, setting big goals and wanting to be more disciplined with our approach to things. They are hungry to improve and build on our success.”
Pentwater has a full schedule lined up, with 13 meets in addition to the regional and All-Star meets at the end of the year. Fatura said she’s “all about creating opportunities for memories” and looks forward to novelty meets like the coed relay event at Montague May 10.
“With so many new athletes, I am just excited to be able to show them the sport of track and field,” Fatura said. “It is something I am very passionate about and love that there is something for everyone.”