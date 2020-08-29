What’s more fun than spring panfish?
Fall panfish.
While people are distracted by their goose guns and getting their bows ready and trying to scrounge up the last salmon in the river, the panfish are feeding.
The declining hours of daylight as well as the steadily falling temperatures signal a change of seasons to panfish, forcing them to feed heavily.
They don’t just feed heavily, they concentrate on the best spots.
What follows are some tips for finding and catching panfish when the lakes settle down.
Where to go
Any lake with decent panfish populations will work for this. Rivers, too.
You’re looking for the thickest, greenest cabbage beds, for the most part. But also you’re looking for weedbeds of any kind with a hard shore-side edge leading up into a sand flat.
In the mornings and evenings, the fish will spread out around these weedbeds to feed. Under bright sunny skies, they will hug these weedlines or huddle up in the weeds away from predators.
By the end of September, it’s possible to find large schools of fish just like you find in the spring.
The most important thing about these locations is going to be the weed growth. And if you find green, leafy cabbage, you’ll want to take out your ice-fishing GPS and drop waypoints on those spots. If you use a phone app, make sure that you have public information turned off, or you might just end up broadcasting your spot to everyone with that app!
Rods and reels
The best-do all panfish combo is a 6-foot, 6-inch to 7-foot medium-light spinning rod along with a quality spinning reel built with a smooth drag. You don’t need to spool up with super-light line at this time of year, since the fish are more aggressive and competitive due to their schooling behavior. I like 6- or 8-pound test to keep the bass and pike from breaking or cutting me off. You probably can fish two rods this time of year, but fishing three gets to be impossible most days due to the sheer number of bites.
Tackle and technique
My first choice at this time of year is not a worm, it’s a jig with some type of soft-plastic trailer fished under a clip-on stick-style bobber. Once the first big cold front drops water temperatures, the fish will be in 4 to 10 feet of water and not suspended very far down. Even if they are, they will move farther than they would in summer with all the traffic on the lakes.
The Mini-Mite Jigs and similar other small jigs are a great way to get better quality fish than just a worm.
I like to start with about a two-foot leader and cast toward the weed edge so that I can bring the lure back parallel to the edge. I will cast the jig out and let it fall on the bobber and just sit. It helps to snug the knot on your jig down and move it slightly toward the hook point so that your jig sits nice and horizontal for the fish. Then just give the bobber a tug 6 to 12 inches toward you and let the lure fall back beneath the bobber.
You can give the bobber some light jiggles, but generally, when you are on them, the big fish will bull their way to this dead-sticked lure. When it’s jiggling, I tend to get smaller fish. Another time the big ones seem to catch the lure best is immediately after a long pull when the lure comes to rest again.
It is possible to be under the fish at this time of year, depending on what they are eating, so I’m careful with depth changes, but I will try a 3-foot and a 4-foot leader in a given spot before I move on.
You might be asking yourself, why not a slip-bobber? Well, you don’t want to lift the jig up when you twitch, you want to drag it toward you with minimal lift, so in this case, the harder-to-cast clip-on bobber is the better option.
For fishing live bait, I prefer red worms on size 6 long-shank hooks. I will fish these under a slip-bobber with enough weight so that just the quill of the bobber or just the orange dome of the bobber is showing.
Your best bites on any bobber are almost always the slow ones that pull it straight down.
Crappies
As fall trudges into winter, the crappies will gravitate to their winter open-water locations. You know where these are because you see the shanties every year. But they won’t necessarily be close to bottom on these spots. Crappies love to suspend in open water after they leave the weed edges in the fall. Use your depth finder to locate them and then fish vertically for them with small jigs and spoons. Alternately, you can troll small Flicker Shads and other lures down to their holding depth if you have the depth curve from the packaging or the internet.
Perch
Everyone’s favorite eating fish is a sneaky-good target after the lakes turn over in fall. This is usually a mid-October occurrence around here, but it varies by the fall weather. Use your electronics to find their Christmas-tree shaped schools on bottom in water 25-45 feet deep. This is an excellent fishery on some of our southern rivermouth lakes like White and Muskegon lakes.