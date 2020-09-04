The football schedules for area high school teams aren’t only going to be shorter, they’re going to be different.
When the MHSAA announced Thursday that football would return and return with the schools’ fourth opponent of the season, it also spurred on a frenzy of schedule switches. Those switches caught up with members of the West Michigan Conference and the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
For Mason County Central and the WMC, the third-week opponent — those league games scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 — will now be played at the tail end of the regular season.
“We rolled our third week of scheduled games to the ninth date,” MCC athletic director Tim Genson said. “The reason did this as a league wasn’t to (hurt) our local non-leaguers. Five of our schools had their opponents drop out. It was due to other conferences making changes where our schools lost our ninth date.
“To do right by the conference, we felt we should take one of our dates that we’re losing.”
That means the Ludington-MCC match-up that has been played for the past 12 years for the Lumberman’s Cup will not take place in 2020.
Instead, the Spartans will play Hart in the 92nd meeting between co-founders of the WMC. Ludington, meanwhile, saw its schedules upended to a much larger extent. Ludington athletic director Randy Fountain said the Lakes 8 moved its Week 3 pairings to Week 8, and by doing so, the annual battle between Manistee and Ludington will remain intact.
“Right now, we’re looking for Week 7 (what was scheduled as a game at Gladstone in the Upper Peninsula) and Week 9,” Fountain said. “I would have hated to halt the streak we have with Manistee.”
The Orioles and Chippewas have an ancient rivalry tracing back to 1895 that will see its 143rd edition.
Genson said some schools within the Central State Athletic Association were scheduled with WMC members in what would have been the ninth week of the regular season. Montague was scheduled to play perennial power Portland, but the Capital Area Activities Conference also made changes that ended that contest. Whitehall was scheduled to play Montrose.
Fountain said there were no hard feelings for the WMC or Gladstone and its conference, the Great Northern Upper Peninsula Conference.
As for the remaining sports, from girls swimming to volleyball to boys soccer, Fountain said Ludington plans to move ahead with the schedules. Girls swimming and volleyball can practice or compete in their home pools and gyms starting Wednesday, Sept. 9. Soccer can play games at their home sites now.
For Mason County Central, Genson said the league canceled the conference tournament that was slated to be played and the conference will be decided in round-robin format during the regular season.
Over at Mason County Eastern, the Cardinals will continue on with cross country while also allowing for volleyball to get going. Superintendent Paul Shoup said the league pushed back some of its earlier dates for the regular season deeper into the calendar. One such pairing was a scheduled match between Eastern and Bear Lake that was scheduled for Sept. 10.
“We made this change long before what was announced because we thought we needed to buy a little time and hope things would change,” he said. “Outside of that, I think we’ll be in fairly good shape. The nice thing about volleyball is that it’s possible to play on back-to-back nights and still be pretty competitive. For some sports, it makes it more difficult.”
Eastern is in a co-operative agreement that allows students at Manistee Catholic Central to run cross country for the Cardinals. There is also an agreement that allows Eastern students to play football for the Sabers. Shoup said he is hopeful that those student-athletes decide to dual-sport for both programs now that both are available.
While schedules and rosters are part of what the athletic directors are dealing with since Thursday’s announcement, they’re also working on trying to get more guidance. Runners in cross country now must wear a mask while running, Genson said, and the districts also need more info on the limitations on spectators. The limitation was set at two per student-athlete.
“We’re just going to follow the guidelines from the MHSAA and executive orders from the governor as best we can,” Fountain said.