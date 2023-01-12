SCOTTVILLE — Hart’s Blake Weirich and Diego Escamilla were able to push the Pirates lead into double digits in the fourth quarter and score a 71-50 victory against Mason County Central Thursday in Scottville in West Michigan Rivers play in a match-up of undefeated teams.

Central was able to go on a 12-0 run over the course of much of the third quarter to reel in the Pirates from a 47-26 lead down to 47-38. Kolden Myer had two shots in the lane with Kaiden Cole and Jack VanderHaag each nailing a 3-pointer.

But the Pirates were able to score the final three points of the third quarter, and Hart extended the lead from there to get the victory.

“We missed a lay-up and missed three free throws, and that was a real turning point in the fourth quarter,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “Because, now we’re right there. That was two possessions.

“That was an opportunity to scratch in that lead. We just have to get a little hungrier… We’ve got to get back to playing a little better ball. I think we’re capable of it. I think we’re capable of bouncing back.”

Hart exploded early in the first quarter with a combination of hot outside shooting and moves in the paint to get out to a big lead..

The pitted two teams that were undefeated going into the contest, and the Pirates raced out to a big lead behind Parker Hovey, Escamilla and Weirch. Hovey and Weirich were cutting deep into the lane and either finishing at the basket or kicking the ball out to Escamilla or Weirich.

Hart used a 15-2 run to start the game to take control.

“It felt great to get out to an early lead,” Weirich said. “Shots were falling, everyone was feeling good. We played well as a team.”

The Pirates were relentless in the second quarter, too, pushing a 13-point lead after the first quarter break into a 19-point lead by halftime. Drives to the basket were the key for the Pirates in the second quarter.

Central tried to keep pace, but were still outscored in the frame.

“They were keying on (Hovey), and that allowed our other guys to shoot,” said Hart coach Nick Bronsema. “They haven’t necessarily shot well, especially in our last game at North Muskegon.

“For them to hit those shots, and they’re playing an undefeated team at their place with that pressure, it was pretty nice to see.”

“I was really disappointed in the fact that we couldn’t match up,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “When we switched to our zone, our aggressive zone, I thought we played basically an even game at that point.

“They punched us in the mouth. It was too big a whole after the second quarter to come back from.”

That was until the third quarter. After back-to-back baskets from Hovey and Caleb Bitely, that’s when Central went on its tear, cutting Hart’s lead from 47-26 down to 47-38.

The Pirates picked up their 82nd victory in the 214-game series that dates back to the 1926-27 season — before the schools co-founded the West Michigan Conference. The two schools split last year’s games, and Hart was 2-1 against the Spartans the season before.

“They were undefeated, and we were undefeated. It was a fun game,” Weirich said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. They kind of came back on us in the third.”

The Pirates (9-0, 4-0 WMC Rivers) were led by Weirich with 27 points followed by Hovey’s 24 and Escamilla with 14.

“Hovey is a load. Between Escamilla and Weirich, you can’t guard everything on the floor, and they were making you guard everything,” Genson said. “It was just hard, just hard.”

The Spartans (7-1, 3-1 WMC Rivers) were paced by Will Chye with 13 points and nine rebounds followed by Kolden Myer with 10 points and six rebounds.

“Kolden Myer had probably his best game of the season tonight. Kaiden Cole had a nice second half. Jack VanderHaag defensively had one of his best games,” Genson said.

Central returns to play Tuesday when they travel to Shelby. Hart’s next game is at home against Hesperia.

In the junior varsity game, Mason County Central won 54-23. Central was led by Peyton Merz with 14 points followed by Jaxson Munoz with 10. Ty Schlukebir and Brendan Hiddema led Hart with eight points apiece.

In the freshman game, Mason County Central won, 57-23. The Spartans were led by Zack Graham with 23 points followed by Kaden Ruiz with 19. Bryce VanderKalde led Hart with seven points.

HART (71)

D.Escamilla 5 1-3 14, Dean 1 0-0 2, Bitely 2 0-0 4, Weirich 11 1-3 27, Hovey 9 4-5 24, M.Escamilla 0 0-2 0. Totals: 28 6-13 71.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (50)

Chye 6 1-2 13, B.Thurow 1 0-3 3, Perrone 2 0-0 6, Cole 3 0-0 8, Sterley 1 0-0 2, VanderHaag 3 0-0 8, Nichols 0 0-2 0, Myer 5 0-0 10. Totals: 21 1-7 50.

Hart;24;19;7;21;—;71

MC Central;11;15;12;12;—;50

3-point goals—Hart (9): D.Escamilla 3, Weirich 4, Hovey 2. Mason County Central (7): B.Thurow, Perrone 2, Cole 2, VanderHaag 2. Total fouls—Hart 10, Mason County Central 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Central 54, Hart 23. Mason County Central scoring—VanderHaag 9, Graham 3, Huffman 4, Ruiz 0, Williams 2, Munoz 10, Merz 14, Norton 1, Lopez 6, Lange 5. Hart scoring—Schlukebir 8, Clark 2, Bond 7, Guikema 6, Ramseyer 1, Hiddema 8. Freshman game—Mason County Central 57, Hart 23. Mason County Central scoring—Graham 23, Etchison 4, Bennetts 3, Reed 4, Ruiz 19, Peters. 4. Hart scoring—Lenon 6, Hannan 2, VanderKalde 7, Lanios Mondee 2, Gallop 2, Rockwell 4.