MANISTEE — Numbers are considerably down from what they have been the last three years under former coach Eric Thuemmel, now the director of the Manistee Recreation Association, but it doesn’t have “new” coach Andy Anderson unduly concerned.
He might technically be a first-year coach, but Anderson headed up the Mariners’ program before stepping away and he’s confident the roster will eventually grow back.
Right now, the Mariners should have eight boys returning from last year but more experience on the girls’ side, with 11 girls on the roster in total.
“I am honored to have the program passed on to me again, and am very excited for this first season as Manistee Mariners,” Anderson said. “We have some returning athletes on both sides that are taking initiative and mentoring the younger ones who will eventually take their place.
“We have 13 meets coming up. It’s going to be a long season, hopefully full of hard work and maybe some fun along the way.”
Anderson revealed that the boys are projected to take third in the region this year by Athletic.Net, which was a little surprising to the coach since the Mariners graduated a lot of seniors and has been cut in half from what they were three years ago.
One of the major returnees is senior Jack O’Donnell, who was a state qualifier last year. The other seniors are Drew Mendians, Ajae Gouker and Luke Senters.
Promising sophomore Kaden Worch is receiving some valuable mentoring from the seniors, and Anderson expects that he should thrive in that environment.
Christian Schramski is a junior that has shown flashes of talent and ability, and Vincent Wang rounds out the team at the moment. The Mariners have no freshmen.
“All of our seniors have varying levels of distance running experience, and they are bring something different to the team,” said Anderson. “I think cross country is an interesting sport, because it’s not always about how much talent you have, but how much drive ... and they have drive.”
The girls are led by Cecilia Postma, who runs out in front, and the return of Audrey Huizinga who broke her ankle at the end of last year.
Georgia Haag and Alayna Edmondson usually ran two and three, followed by Huizinga and Kate Somsel running in the top five in the lineup.
Clear Wang, Kynlee O’Conner, Helana Beaudrie close behind them. Evelyn Koiler, Lillian Herndon and Magdalena Herberger round out the team.
“We could very well take two teams to state,” Anderson pronounced. “Obviously I’m very optimistic. If not two teams, I’m going to bank on one and a bunch of individual qualifiers.”