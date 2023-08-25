Don’t look now, it’s almost September.
If you own, lease, control or have permission to hunt on private land, hopefully you’ve already placed your deer hunting blinds or stands. If you hunt public land, you can do that very soon.
But where do you put your stands and blinds?
Sure, you can look at the magazine diagrams and put them on the pinch-point between the water source, the food source and the area where the does bed and are never disturbed, but what if it’s not that clear-cut, where do you hunt?
That’s where scouting comes in.
Scouting does not require a degree in backwoods tracking or botany. It can be as simple as driving around and looking over fields with your binoculars (something we call “glassing fields” as shorthand).
But a few simple things can alert you to the presence of bucks.
In this article, we’ll go over some food sources and land features that might be helpful, as well as signs of buck presence.
Quality locations
Although I was somewhat dismissive of those perfect scenarios above, they do work if you can find them.
Landforms are a great way to pattern deer. If you go online, you can figure out why the deer trails in your areas go off in the directions that they do. Yep, that one goes toward the fields and this other one goes toward the heavy cover and this one goes toward that little ditch full of water.
Aerial maps on Google Earth or OnX Hunt or the free MI-Hunt app on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website are all great tools for finding these features that can funnel deer from one place to another.
If you’re going to hunt, though, you probably should figure out why deer are doing what they do when they do it.
Let’s take a first-person look at a day in the life of a deer:
You are primarily nocturnal unless you have a fawn to visit. After that, buck or doe, you have some things to do.
At this time of year, berries are ripening, grasses are maturing and hostas are not being guarded like they were in June. So you go find something to eat.
As hunters, we default to thinking a deer’s diet is either acorns or corn. If it doesn’t have the word “corn” in it, we don’t care. But bowhunters and those adults who have accompanied kids on the youth hunt in early September know better. Deer are browsers. They are a kid at the fair with $100 for lunch. They’re going to have some cheese fries, some cotton candy, some popcorn and then they’re going to barf. OK, we got off track a little bit there. Suffice to say, deer will take a bite of anything you wave in front of them at this time of year. So be careful interpreting late August and early September tracks, because they may not go to the same place in a month or two.
But we do have to look for their primary food sources. We know they are going to be on the soybeans from now until the farmer picks them on Sept. 30 right under your treestand. We know they are going to be on the corn in October and early November until the farmer combines the corn on Nov. 14.
But then what?
Well, agricultural fields are going to be an attraction until they are snowed under because there’s always a kernel or a bean there if they look hard enough. Hayfields and alfalfa fields and the like will be attractions until they are buried as well.
What about the woods?
Well, we have to consider acorns because they are an elephant in the room in our region. Most of the Manistee National Forest is being managed for old-growth and much of that is oak. So if it’s a heavy acorn year, we’re going to hunt that food source. Personally, I’d go find places that have white oaks that are dropping acorns if I could. Deer just like them better. If you’ve ever tried a red oak acorn, they are somewhat bitter and dry. White oak acorns are a little more palatable.
Also, don’t forget about beech nuts. Beech nuts are a favorite of deer when they are dropping, which seems to be much less frequently than acorns drop.
What if it’s not a heavy acorn year?
If we look to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for help, we can call up a webpage called “Forest Foods Deer Eat.” Here we find that deer love varying parts of the following trees at different times of year: white cedar, white pine, maple, yellow birch, sumac and dogwood. They will also dine on aspen, jackpine, oak, ash, white birch and witch-hazel – all of lesser nutritional value than the former. The document goes into starvation foods as well, but for our hunting seasons, we should focus on high-quality food sources.
How do we find these different stands of trees? Well, for the broad strokes, you can use the DNR’s MI-Hunt app online. This lets you look at public land boundaries and forest types. Want oaks? Just put the overlay on and look for the right color on the map.
We should also remember that while food is a daily necessity for deer, they have one priority that they rank higher for a few weeks in late October and November – making more deer.
Bucks will run for miles during the rut, as a result, does will put on miles, too. All that running around makes a deer thirsty, so never discount the value of a puddle, pond, drain, creek, stream, river or lake nearby when you are considering deer hunting locations.
Sign
Now that we have considered what will and won’t be food in October and November, we can start to plan our search for adjacent sign. Back to the first-person life of a deer. If you’re a buck you’ve got to advertise your services like a new business. You need signs everywhere. That’s what buck rubs are. They are signs saying “This is my territory.” As a hunter, that’s a good find.
What’s even better to find are buck scrapes. These are areas of disturbed soil that bucks will scrape up and mark with their tarsal glands. They will often urinate in them as well, to freshen them up. These will often have a “licking branch” above that deer rub other glands on for more scent marking. These signs go a step further. These ones say “For a good time, call…” This is where a buck will spend his time during the rut.
How do we tell the difference between a big buck and a little buck? Well, little bucks overdo it. They put rubs on every tree that they can fit their antlers around. Big bucks will pick bigger trees, generally, and will space out their signs a little better.
This is where trail cameras can be helpful. A camera leaves no doubt. It also prompts you to do dumb things like tell your friends that there’s a big buck near your blind. I would urge you all not to do that, because once that secret is out, it’s out. I learned this lesson the hard way and I now rarely use cameras. I can’t tell a secret that I don’t know. But I’m also a meat hunter, not a trophy hunter. I obey the law, try to be patient and shoot the biggest buck I can before the end of muzzleloader season. (I have hunted the late bow season and I’d rather be jigging perch or trolling for steelhead.) People have different priorities for hunting and if antlers are your priority, then you should by all means use cameras to find where the trophies are traveling.
Stand and blind locations
Let’s say you’ve located a food source with good buck sign. What else is there to consider? Well, first, consider the wind. You want to put your best blind on the downwind side of the place where you’ll see the buck. That generally means east or south of your food plot or apple tree or big white oak tree.
Notice I said generally, though. Although our prevailing winds are from the west in October and tilt noticeably to the north in November, we still have plenty of days of wind from the other two directions or variations thereof.