Ludington athletic director Greg Psconda is inviting the community out for the game for the first event to take place at the new Oriole Field Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The Ludington boys soccer team will be the first team to break in the new artificial turf at Oriole Field. The junior varsity game is at 5 p.m., and the varsity game will start at 6:45 p.m.
House of Flavors Manufacturing is also providing free ice cream at 6:30 p.m. to the first 1,000 people. Fans will be able to walk on and check out the new field after the varsity game.
“We want the community to come out,” Psconda said. “Everything is free of charge. And you can check out our new Oriole Field.”
Psconda said they are putting the finishing touches on the new turf as we speak.
“Hopefully, we have to put the goal posts up on Friday,” he said. “They should finish the rubber pellets in the next day or two.”
The field will also be used for youth soccer, youth football, and middle school sporting events.
“We’re just trying to welcome the community to come out and see the field and thank you for the support of getting this done,” Pscodna said.
Construction on the new team building won’t start until after school starts, likely early September, he said.
The first home football game will be Thursday, Aug. 24, a doubleheader versus Petoskey, beginning at 4 p.m. with the junior varsity game.