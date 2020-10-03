Sun and sand.
Thoughts of summer, right?
Not exactly. I am positively phobic toward them in the summer, but in the fall, you can use these things to your fishing advantage.
The sun heats the sand and the sand heats the water and the shiners love the water that’s just a tick warmer than the rest.
Who loves that? Bass, pike, walleyes and muskies.
Fall is a time when major predator fish crash the shallows. Bass and muskies will be primarily in six feet of water or less. Pike and walleyes will hang around the 12-foot mark or less.
What follows are some tips to get these fish to bite as you enjoy (hopefully) lighter boat traffic on your fall fishing trips.
Bass
It’s hard to say what a fish is feeding on without catching it, keeping it and gutting it. Bass are pretty opportunistic ambush predators. They like to find a spot and eat what comes to them, especially in the fall. So while you may see some cruising sandy or rocky flats, your best bet continues to be near cover where a bass can jump on a migrating frog, a passing baby bluegill or a school of wind-influenced shiners. Shallow cover is better this time of year — the inside edge of a weedline or a dock, seawall, rockpile, log.
Bass can be moody, too, so you’ll want to have a power fishing approach and a finesse fishing approach ready to go.
For power fishing, it’s tough to beat spinnerbaits and lipless crankbaits. Lipless crankbaits don’t get the credit they deserve in our state because we get so dang weedy. (Fix your septic systems, people). But at this time of year, the weeds that aren’t cabbage are soft and dying and just a good rip of the rod tip will often clear them from your Rat-L-Trap or similar lure. Because we are so weedy, bass don’t see a ton of this type of lure and we know that they see spinnerbaits go by hundreds, if not thousands, of times a year on heavily fished lakes.
When it comes to finesse fishing, it’s tough to beat a tube jig or a Senko, but it can be done. I heard through the grapevine that white fluke-style plastics on light jigheads were producing for the tournament crowd around here and I confirmed that is true with my own fishing. If you can find eighth-ounce jigheads with 2/0 hooks, put one on a white or pearl or silver fluke and get to casting and twitching. You will really enjoy this.
Smallmouth are really not that different than largemouths this time of year. They’re maybe a little more attracted to sandy flats, but really very similar and often overlapping habitat.
Walleye
If you knew how many walleyes were caught by accident fishing for other species in the fall, you’d be out there more often. Walleyes don’t love to come shallow during the daytime, but at night they definitely do. When it’s cloudy and windy, you can find them on flats from 6-12 feet of water on the wind-blown side of the lake.
It’s hard to beat a trolled Rapala F-11 at night, but during the day, you want something more erratic. A suspending jerkbait will do just fine and might catch you a few pike as well.
I haven’t seen where they care too much about color in the fall. Anything from a shiner color to a firetiger color will scare up a walleye. The real key is a stop-and-go action. When you’re twitching a lure, you’ll feel a “miss.” Set the hook again quickly and you may find that you’re hooked up. If you’re not, let the lure sink or suspend for a few seconds and watch and feel your line intently. Walleyes will circle back after they slash at their prey and pick it up off the bottom. Pike will do the same, but I’ve watched so many walleyes do this through the ice that it’s something you really need to incorporate into your fall fishing.
Pike
Pike are funny. In the fall, some of my best fishing trips have been under “high skies.” Normally, those are the days when the old-timers would say “their teeth are sore.”
The fact is, pike are just hungry darn fish in the fall and they will hit anything anytime. And big lures work really, really well. Pike and muskies will actively hunt prey twice their size in the fall, so a 9-inch Suick is nothing but a normal meal to them. On that note, a weighted 9-inch Suick in a perchy pattern is a fantastic fall fishing lure for pike and some accidental catches (see above). If you can’t tune a Suick, you can go with a big jerkbait like a Thunderstick or a Suick imitator like a Burt or Bobbie Bait. The best jerkbaits have a little shimmy to them when jerked and a little wobble when paused. A little bit of an erratic dive off to one side or the other is also great.
Pike are suckers for a stop-and-go retrieve year-round. When they think something is dying, they will slam it.
Having said that, a spinnerbait with occasional stop-and-go spots on your retrieve is very effective. But you can also get away with big in-line spinners with treble hooks this time of year, which will up your hooking percentage significantly.
Muskies
Fall muskies are tough around here, but worth a shot if you’re on Hamlin or any of our rivermouth lakes with good pike populations. The DNR has been stocking muskies in rivermouth lakes for seven years. White Lake, Muskegon Lake and Mona Lake have all been stocked. Additionally, research shows that up to a quarter of the muskies stocked in a reservoir eventually go over the dam downstream. Hamlin Lake is a reservoir with a dam. So your pike-fishing trip to Pentwater Lake, Pere Marquette Lake, Lincoln Lake, Manistee Lake or Portage Lake could take an interesting turn in the near future. You never know.
The best muskie fishing baits in the fall depend on the weather, the barometer, and many would say, the moon phase. A storm coming in means that fish will be active and more likely to hit a straight-retrieved bait like a big double 8 or double 10 bucktail. Post-cold-front conditions with “high skies” call for a slow-worked Suick or a side-to-side glidebait like a Phantom or Hellhound. These lures are a little tricky to figure out when you first fish them, but by giving them a twitch with some slack in your line, you can get them to walk as much as 2 feet to either side on your retrieve. Put some pauses into these retrieves and hang on. I had a two-muskie night in the U.P. on a phantom. The fish weren’t large, but they were fish I wouldn’t otherwise have caught by trying to power fish for them.
Experts like Steve Heiting of Musky Hunter Magazine (spelled the Wisconsin way) say that the fall feeding frenzy should continue until our lakes turn over, which is around 55-58 degrees in water temperature.