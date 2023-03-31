Manistee River: Steelhead anglers reported steady numbers of fish throughout the entirety of the river from Tippy Dam down to the mouth. The river has experienced a nice trickle of fresh fish; however, no major run has been reported. Anglers on shore upriver had success bouncing a variety of yellow-colored beads. Boat anglers drifting beads and plugging have reported the most success. The occasional Chinook salmon, brown trout, sucker and walleye were reported. Surface water temperatures have held steady around 38 degrees.
Manistee Lake: Bad weather and higher winds have kept anglers off of the lake over the past week. Anglers fishing for perch had the most success while using minnows and other natural bait fishing still off the bottom. The occasional pike, sucker, steelhead and brown trout were reported.