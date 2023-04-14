Ludington: Anglers trolling the harbor and coast caught a few brown trout, coho and the occasional lake trout. Pier anglers had decent catches of brown trout, steelhead and coho while using spawn and spoons.
Manistee: Anglers on the pier caught a few brown trout, coho and lake trout while fishing with spawn and casting spoons and crankbaits. A few menominee were also caught while using wax worms. Walleye anglers had little success between the piers, but some were caught while trolling and casting. Water temperatures were in the mid to upper 40s inside the pier heads. The south pier was closed.
Big Manistee River: With higher water levels and rising water temperatures over the past week, fresh steelhead were pushing straight up to Tippy Dam. Bottom bouncing yellow and peach beads, bouncing flies, and floating spawn produced the best results. Anglers reported high numbers of adipose fin clips over the past two weeks, especially at the dam. Boat anglers down river of High Bridge reported very limited action with the occasional steelhead, brown trout and walleye. Sucker fishing down river started to increase.
Manistee Lake: Perch fishing slowed down over the past week. Anglers were finding some schools of small perch and catching the occasional large crappie. Anglers targeting bass reported a slow catch-and-release bite.
Muskegon: Pier and shore anglers were catching coho salmon along with a few brown trout on spawn bags. A mix of brown trout and coho salmon were caught by boat anglers trolling inside of 25 feet of water. Spoons and body baits worked well in either orange or chartreuse.