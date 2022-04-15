Ludington: Anglers were trolling for brown trout and had some luck, but it was slow at times. Fish were found in the harbor and outside the pier heads when using body baits and spoons. In the mix came a couple coho and walleye. Anglers looking for lake trout found them in 50 to 70 feet of water. Pier anglers also caught a couple brown trout and steelhead while using spawn.
Pere Marquette and Muskegon rivers: Steelhead anglers were doing well. High water levels were making it difficult for wading, but boat anglers were doing well.
Manistee: Anglers looking for brown trout found a few while trolling along the coastlines with body baits and spoons. Pier anglers caught a couple brown trout while using spawn. The walleye bite was slow. Anglers were catching perch in Manistee Lake and steelhead in the Manistee River.