Ludington: Those trolling had little luck with only a couple brown trout caught near the harbor. Boats trolling north and south picked up some lake trout. Pier anglers had very little luck with spoons and spawn.
Pere Marquette River: Is producing steelhead.
Pentwater: Coho and brown trout were caught off the piers. Some perch were moving into Pentwater Lake.
Pentwater River: Continues to produce some steelhead.
Manistee: Water temperatures were in the low 40s along the coast and slightly warmer in the harbors. Fishing was slow for those trolling north and south with only a couple lake trout, coho and brown trout caught. Pier anglers using spawn and crawlers hooked a couple coho and brown trout.
Manistee River: Had a lot of fishing pressure as steelhead fishing was steady.