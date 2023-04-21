Manistee: Anglers trolling for brown trout caught a few fish along the coastline both north and south of the harbor in the mornings. Anglers looking for lake trout found the best action in 75 to 100 feet of water although some were caught in shallower waters. Anglers on the pier found the action to be slower this week but a few trout were caught on spawn and casting spoons. Lake Michigan perch were caught inside the harbor both on the pier and in boats. Walleye fishing remained slow; however, a few were caught while trolling and casting in the harbor during the evenings. The south pier remained closed. Catches of smelt were reported from the beaches and the north pier at night.
Manistee Lake: There was a respectable number and sizes of perch reported in some areas around the lake. A few crappie and bluegill were also reported on worms, minnows and wigglers. Warmer temperatures had the bass anglers picking up a few fish.
Muskegon: Dirty water along the shoreline slowed the fishing action. Brown trout and coho salmon action was slow for pier anglers. A few were caught on spawn. Boat anglers trolling the shoreline found the action to be slow for brown trout and coho salmon.
Muskegon River: Despite the downstream water level and clarity improving, the majority of steelhead anglers continued to fish above the Thornapple Launch. The river was quite busy with both guides and anglers. A good number of steelhead were caught. There was a good mix of ripe and spent fish in the river, with many still chrome. Resident trout, especially the brown trout, were caught downstream of spawning steelhead. Majority of anglers were fishing beads under a float.