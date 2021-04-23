Ludington: Lake trout were caught north and south of the harbor in 45 to 60 feet. A couple coho, brown trout and the rare Cisco were also caught. Brown trout were caught off Big Sable Point. Pier anglers had no luck on spawn or when casting spoons.
Pere Marquette River: The steelhead action is slowing down.
Pentwater: Coho were caught off the piers.
Pentwater Lake: Was producing some perch.
Manistee: Fishing was slow for those out trolling. A few lake trout and the odd brown trout were caught south of the harbor. Pier anglers targeting trout had no luck however a few suckers were caught on crawlers.
Manistee River: Anglers are catching steelhead and suckers.