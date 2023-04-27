Ludington: Brown trout and coho were caught off the piers while using spawn and smelt. Anglers targeting spring Chinook started to catch a few south of the projects toward Pentwater, both near the shoreline and out deeper. Lake trout were also caught when fishing in 60 to 80 feet of water. Brown trout fishing slowed down, but a few were still caught while trolling the coastline. Smelt was a great bait in Lake Michigan for pier and shore fishing.
Manistee River: Steelhead upriver were still in the system; however, the suckers started their major push throughout the entire river. Anglers near the dam were primarily catching steelhead and brown trout fishing with yellow and orange beads, as well as black and brown flies. A combination of bottom bouncing and drifting bobbers were the most effective. Anglers targeting suckers caught primarily redhorse suckers with some common white and longnose suckers mixed in using crawlers on the bottom. Some walleye, smallmouth bass, and pike were reported. Surface water temperatures were steady between 47 to 52 degrees throughout most of the river.
Manistee Lake: Inconsistent weather temperatures and winds kept anglers off Manistee Lake. Anglers going out were primarily targeting perch while fishing with wigglers and minnows in 20 to 25 feet of water. Rock bass, bluegill, and black crappie were reported. Some anglers were also targeting bass throughout the southern end of the lake using various swim baits and plastics. Largemouth and smallmouth bass were reported in good numbers with the occasional pike. Water levels fluctuations throughout the week have caused some boat launches to be underwater.
Muskegon: Pier anglers found the action to be very slow for brown trout and coho salmon. Boats trolling in 30 to 60 feet of water caught a few Chinook salmon. Chartreuse and green spoons worked well for boat anglers.
Muskegon River: The majority of steelhead anglers continued to focus efforts above the Thornapple launch despite the improvements in water clarity downstream. While it seemed angler numbers were beginning to taper down from their peak, anglers continued to see adequate numbers of steelhead being caught. There was a mix of ripe and spent fish in the river, with the majority leaning towards being spent. Drifting beads under a float was the method of choice for most anglers but using flies in the same configuration also yielded success.