Manistee River: From Tippy Dam to High Bridge, the river flow was up and moving fast. Steelhead numbers above the coffer increased a bit but most being reported were a bit darker shade, but below fresh runs were hitting flies, beads or a combination of flies and wax worms. Anglers were seeing good sizes and average numbers as the anglers ventured the hill stairs were doing just a bit better. From High Bridge to Bear Creek, some of the holes were getting moderate reports in early mornings but fading with fresh steelhead moving up. From Bear Creek to Manistee Lake, steelhead were hitting the river but were moving quickly to the upper portions. Anglers were reporting nice sizes as numbers were low.
Muskegon: Anglers were having success with steelhead below Croton Dam with almost everyone using egg beads. Incidental catches of walleye and small trout were common when fishing for steelhead. The last few weeks people have begun to catch a few smallmouth bass, including large ones. Pine Street launch was especially packed with anglers over the weekend. The fishing pressure was concentrated upstream of Henning Park due to the high-water levels and muddy water so the lower section of the river didn’t have many anglers.