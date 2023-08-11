Ludington: Salmon fishing was hit or miss. Anglers that found Chinook salmon fished straight out and south, out from the projects in 130 to 200 feet of water while fishing 50 to 60 feet down. A few were also caught at Big Sauble Point in 100 to130, and 180 to 250 feet of water, 45 to 60 feet down. Spoons, J-Plugs and meat rigs worked along with flasher fly combos. Along with the Chinook salmon, coho, steelhead and lake trout were also brought in. Early morning bites were the best, getting lines set by 5:30 a.m. Chinook salmon were starting to show up in Pere Marquette Lake and near the harbor. Anglers both trolling and jigging picked up some fish in the mornings and evenings.
Manistee: Anglers found Chinook salmon along the shelf, straight out and south of town, in 100 to 130 and 180 to 240 feet of water when fishing 45 to 60 feet down. Spoons, meat rigs and plugs did best but flasher fly combos also caught fish. In the mix came a few coho, steelhead, and a couple lake trout. Pier anglers reported catches of freshwater drum. Early morning bites were best with most hits before 7 a.m. The salmon action was hit or miss at times.