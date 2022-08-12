Ludington: Salmon were caught straight out and south off the projects in 170 to 220 feet of water when fishing 60 to 90 feet down and in 140 to 150 fishing 70 to 90 down. Spoons, flies and plugs worked well. Pier fishing was slow.
