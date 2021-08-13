Ludington: Chinook salmon and Coho salmon were being caught out from the projects, straight out from the harbor and Big Sable Point. Anglers were doing well and catching limits of salmon fishing in 100 feet of water while using j plugs, flies and baited rigs. Try fishing early in the morning and late in the evening for the best opportunity to catch fish.
