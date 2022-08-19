Ludington: Salmon were caught straight out at the point and south off the projects, but depths varied. Anglers fished anywhere from 40 to 70 feet down. After the wind and rain during the week, some were caught close to the pierheads and in the harbor. Green spoons and plugs worked well. A salmon or two were reported from the piers. Pere Marquette Lake produced some nice Chinook for those jigging.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.