Ludington: Chinook and coho were caught out from the projects, straight out from the harbor and at Big Sable Point in deep water. Salmon were usually below 90 to 100 feet. Fishing was hit or miss at times. Spoons, J-Plugs, flies and meat rigs worked well. In the mix came a few steelhead and a couple lake trout. A few small smallmouth bass and rock bass were caught on the stub pier.

