Ludington: Salmon were caught straight out at the point and south off the projects both in close and out deep; a few were caught around the harbor as well. Depths ranged from 40 to 80 feet down in anywhere from 100 to 200 feet of water. Green spoons, flies, and plugs worked; glow colors also worked. Big Sable Point produced some good catches. A salmon or two were reported from the piers. Pere Marquette Lake produced some nice Chinook for those jigging.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.