Ludington: A mix of Chinook and coho were caught straight out from the harbor, off the projects to the south and around Big Sable Point 45 to 80 feet down in 50 to 160 feet. Fishing was hit-or-miss at times. A few lake trout and steelhead were caught on spoons, meat rigs and J-plugs. A couple Chinook were caught in the harbor and off the pier.
Pere Marquette Lake: A few Chinook salmon were caught both trolling and jigging, but the action was still hit or miss.
Pere Marquette River: Those using spawn, beads or a jig and wax worm caught the occasional steelhead in the deeper holes.