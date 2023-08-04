Ludington: After high winds and waves over the weekend, fishing was hit or miss. Anglers who found Chinook salmon fished straight out and southwest of the port, out from the projects in 130 to 200 feet of water while fishing 40 to 70 feet down. A few were also caught at Big Sable Point and north in 100 to 130, and 180 to 250, 35 to 60 feet down; steelhead and coho came in the mix as well. Glow spoons and meat rigs worked along with flasher fly combos. The early morning bites were the best.
Manistee: Fishing was hit or miss, but anglers were finding Chinook salmon straight out along the shelf, both north and south of town, in 90 to140 feet of water when fishing 30 to 60 feet down. Glow/green spoons and meat rigs did best but flasher fly combos and J-Plugs were catching fish. In the mix came a few coho, steelhead, and a couple lake trout. Pier anglers reported smallmouth and freshwater drum.