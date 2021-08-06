Ludington: Chinook and coho were caught in the harbor, south toward the projects, straight out and north up to Big Sable Point. Spoons, JPlugs, flies and meat rigs worked well. The salmon were anywhere from 90 to 140 south, out to 250 straight out, and at 100 to 150 off the point. Depths ranged from 45 to 60-plus feet. A couple lake trout and steelhead were also in the mix. The piers were slow for salmon although a few sheepshead and pike were caught on body baits and spoons. Another freezer was added at the city marina. Please look for adipose clipped salmon and trout and turn in the heads.
