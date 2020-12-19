While the smaller lakes were starting to get skim ice, there was no safe ice anywhere in this region of the state. With the colder temperatures, there was not much steelhead activity.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Though the lakes are partially iced over, there was still no safe ice to report. Cold weather this week may help, but there was 8-10 inches of snow in the area and warmer temperatures are expected next week.
Pentwater Lake: A few anglers were either trolling for steelhead or perch fishing.