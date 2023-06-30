Ludington: Salmon fishing was hit or miss but generally slow. Anglers found a few at the point when fishing 70 to 140 feet of water and off the projects in 150 to 220 feet of water. Some nice steelhead were caught while fishing the top 30 feet in the same areas for Chinook salmon and in deeper waters. Late night bites were good, just before sundown and just after dark. Anglers should try meat rigs and flasher/fly combos along with spoons.
Manistee: Salmon fishing was hit or miss. Some good numbers of steelhead were coming in though. Chinook and steelhead were scattered from 25 to 70 feet down in anywhere from 100 to 250 feet of water. Lake trout were reported from the bottom in 100 feet of water and north of town out from Onekama. The perch action was hit or miss on the north pier with some smaller fish in the mix. Anglers looking for summer run steelhead didn’t have any luck yet; a couple brown trout were caught on the south pier. The early morning Chinook bite was the best. Spoons, flasher/fly combos and meat rigs worked well.