Ludington: Salmon were scattered. After the water cooled down a few coho were caught. A few Chinook were straight out from the harbor, south and near Big Sable Point. The salmon were anywhere from 120 to 200 feet of water and out to 400 feet and at 120 to 350 feet of water off the point. Lake trout and steelhead were also in the mix from depths of 60 to 150 feet of water. A couple smallmouth were caught off the north pier using lures and plastics. If the adipose fin (fin between the dorsal and tail) of your catch is missing, your fish may have a coded wire tag. Save the head or snout of that fish and put it in one of our head freezers at Copeyon Park or the Manistee fish cleaning station. Your name could be drawn at the end of the year to win a gift card.
