Capt. Chuck’s II reported some kings and steelhead being caught in Lake Michigan off Ludington, but catches were still primarily lake trout at midweek. A strong north wind was in the forecast this weekend, which can re-set the lake and push bait and predator fish closer to shore. Bass fishing was great on area lakes with topwaters, especially tailprop lures that produce acrobatic strikes. Panfish should be sliding out to deep weed edges and suspending. Try slip bobbers to be able to dial your presentation to the same depth each time.
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11