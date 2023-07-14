Ludington: Salmon fishing was hit or miss but started to pick up over the weekend. Anglers that found Chinook salmon caught them at Big Sauble Point and northwest of the harbor in 100 to 180 feet of water when fishing 30 to 60 feet down with spoons, meat rigs and flasher fly combos. Pier anglers caught some perch, smallmouth and rock bass. The late night and early morning bites were good.
Manistee: Salmon fishing started to pick up over the weekend. Anglers found Chinook salmon straight out and south along the bank in 80 to 200 feet of water when fishing 35 to 60 feet down; Chinook salmon were also caught at Big Sauble Point and just north of it. Spoons and meat rigs worked the best, but flasher fly combos also produced fish. In the mix came decent catches of steelhead. The early morning Chinook bites were the best.