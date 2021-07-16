Ludington: A few Chinook and coho were caught straight out from the harbor and near Big Sable Point. Spoons and flies worked. The salmon were anywhere from 120 to 200-plus feet of water and at 100 to 160-plus feet of water off the point. Lake trout and steelhead were also in the mix from depths of 60 to 150 feet of water. Lake trout fishing was decent in 100 feet of water. In the harbor, smaller salmon were caught while trolling. A few smallmouth bass were caught near the rocks in the harbor as well.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How many of the Rhythm & Dunes concerts do you plan to attend?
You voted: