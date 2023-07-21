Ludington: Salmon fishing was hit or miss but some anglers found Chinook salmon. Anglers that found them fished northwest of the port and at Big Sable Point in anywhere from 60 to 180 feet of water when fishing 30 to 80 feet down. A few steelhead and coho came in as well. Spoons, meat rigs and flasher fly combos all worked. Pier anglers reported slow fishing although a few smallmouth bass were caught.
Manistee: Anglers found Chinook salmon straight out and south along the bank in 80 to 220 feet of water when fishing 40 to 80 feet down. Chinook salmon were also caught at Big Sable Point and just north of it. Spoons, meat rigs and flasher fly combos worked. In the mix came a few steelhead and coho salmon. Pier anglers reported freshwater drum and smallmouth bass while fishing with spoons and jigs.