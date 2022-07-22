Ludington: The salmon action slowed down but a few Chinook, coho and steelhead were caught at Big Sable Point in 80 to 180 feet of water when fishing 40 to 80 feet down. Fish were also caught straight out and south off the projects in 90 to 150 feet of water when fishing 30 to 80 down. Green and blue spoons worked best. The piers remained slow, but some perch moved in along the north pier.

