Ludington: A few Chinook and coho were caught straight out from the harbor, south toward the Project, and at Big Sable Point. Spoons and flies worked well. The salmon were anywhere from 50 to 100-plus feet of water straight out, 60 to 110 feet of water south and at 80 to 160 feet of water off the point. A couple lake trout and steelhead were also in the mix. In the harbor, smaller salmon were caught along with a few freshwater drum while trolling. A few pike were also caught in the harbor from the piers. It appears the early morning salmon bite has been best. A couple Chinook were caught in evening, but it was hit or miss.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How many times have you barbecued so far this summer?
You voted: