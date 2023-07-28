Ludington: Salmon fishing picked up over the weekend. Anglers who found Chinook salmon fished straight out and southwest of the port, out from the projects in 100 to 140 feet of water while fishing 60 to 80 feet down. A few were also caught at Big Sable Point in 100 to 120 feet of water, 60 to 70 feet down but it was slower in general. Some steelhead and coho came in the mix as well. Glow spoons and meat rigs worked along with flasher fly combos. Pier anglers reported slow perch fishing.
Manistee: Anglers found Chinook salmon straight out and south along the shelf in 100 to 120 feet of water when fishing 35 to 70 feet down. Spoons that glow and meat rigs did best, but flasher fly combos also caught fish. In the mix came a few coho, steelhead, and a couple lake trout. Pier anglers reported smallmouth and largemouth in the harbor while fishing with night crawlers. Early morning bites were the best with most hits before 7 a.m.